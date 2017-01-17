Out & About: Jan. 20-26, 2017

Out & About: Jan. 20-26, 2017

Thursday

RETURN OF THE 'KING': New-wave rock and pop icon Adam Ant is celebrating the 35th anniversary of his landmark album "Kings Of The Wild Frontier," playing it in its entirety on his latest tour, which stops in the area 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Keswick Theatre, 291 N. Keswick Ave. in Glenside. For more information or tickets, call 215-572-7650.

