OKC Police: First-Degree Murder Charge Filed In Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old

Friday Jan 20

Officers are asking for help locating Sequoia Ray Sheahart, 18, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the first-degree in the shooting death of Jesus Rico Herrada, 18. Authorities said they were called to the 5700 block of NW 16th St. about 3 a.m. Jan. 7th. Herrada was found shot to death inside the home, police said.

