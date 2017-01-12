Ohio seeks drug to reverse lethal inj...

Ohio seeks drug to reverse lethal injections

Ohio's prisons agency is trying to obtain a drug that could reverse the lethal injection process if needed by stopping the effects of another drug previously used in problematic executions. The request to use the drug would come if executioners weren't confident the first of three lethal drugs would render a prisoner unconscious, Gary Mohr, director of the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, said in federal court testimony on Jan. 6. "Governor, I am not confident that we, in fact, can achieve a successful execution.

