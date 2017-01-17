Jay Family Searches For Missing Man
A family in Jay, Oklahoma, are searching for a family member who they said went missing the night of January 2, 2017, from an apartment complex. Christopher "Critter" Jones, 32, was last seen at 11 p.m. at the City Park Apartments in Jay.
