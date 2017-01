Ice Storm Warning issued January 14 at 5:48PM CST expiring January 15 ...

OKZ054>057-059-150800- /O.CON.KTSA.IS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170115T1200Z/ OSAGE-WASHINGTON OK-NOWATA-CRAIG-PAWNEE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...PAWHUSKA...BARTLESVILLE...NOWATA... VINITA...PAWNEE 548 PM CST SAT JAN 14 2017 ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * TIMING...PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS...ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TENTH TO A QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED...WITH SOME TOTALS NEAR A HALF INCH ACROSS WESTERN PORTIONS OF OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTY.

