Flooded California residents rescued as major storms recede
Water from the Sacramento River flows through one of the gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a de... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Reader comments (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Marshall Dillon
|3
|Restore the Village Barn. (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Old bitties
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC