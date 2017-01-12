Country singer Tanya Tucker hospitalized after a fall
This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Tanya Tucker at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Tucker is postponing tour dates after fracturing a vertebrae and injuring a rib during a fall while on tour.
