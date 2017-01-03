City gym gets upgrade
The new gym floors were installed just in time for boy's city league basketball season which begins on Jan. 23. The court held up much longer than it should have and provided local children with hours of competitive fun for the past two decades. But finally, the gray, red and blue tiles that snapped together to form the basketball court at the Altus City Gym overstayed their welcome.
