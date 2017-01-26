Broken Arrow Police search for "missing, endangered" teen

Aeriona Marie Pauley, 15, disappeared Jan. 1 She is 5'9", 160 pounds with brown eyes and braces Police say her hair is naturally brunette, but may be dyed blonde She requires prescription medication, which she does not have Anyone with info on her whereabouts should contact Detective Mark Back with the Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-451-8200 ext. 8723 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.