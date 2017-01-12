Another winter-storm round to hit alr...

Another winter-storm round to hit already-icy US midsection

States across the nation's midsection are bracing for another round of winter storms expected to add to thick ice that already has glazed roads, grounded flights and prompted class cancellations. The storm that began hammering the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday dumped freezing rain and was suspected in a fatal wreck in Missouri, where long stretches of freeways were ice-covered.

