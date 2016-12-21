Warmer Weekend, Colder Again Next Week.
Mighty cold start to our day with temperatures in the teens and even a few single digits around Green Country. Given how mild last winter was, those numbers qualify as the second coldest readings of the entire year with only Jan 10 being colder and that was with snow on the ground.
Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
