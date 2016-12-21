Turnpike Authority approves contingen...

Turnpike Authority approves contingent toll increases

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: NewsOK.com

It could soon cost passenger car motorists 50 cents more to travel from Oklahoma City to Tulsa under a series of turnpike rate increases approved Tuesday by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The board approved 12 percent across-the-board rate increases for drivers on all Oklahoma turnpikes, with implementation of the increases contingent on the Oklahoma Supreme Court approving the constitutionality of a pending bond issue.

