Trump forms an advisory group of CEOs for input on jobs
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced the formation of an advisory group of more than a dozen CEOs and business leaders who will offer input on how to create jobs and speed economic growth. The President's Strategic and Policy Forum will hold its first meeting at the White House in the first week of February, shortly after Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Trump has vowed to keep manufacturing jobs from leaving the country, and set a goal of growing the economy at 4 percent a year, about twice the average of recent years.
