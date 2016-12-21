Republican leaders in Oklahoma rethin...

Republican leaders in Oklahoma rethinking income tax cut

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: NewsOK.com

Republican leaders in Oklahoma are reconsidering whether to keep an income tax cut that could be triggered as early as next year. The trigger for the individual income tax rate cut from 5 percent to 4.85 percent is when tax collections increase by about $100 million annually - enough to cover the cost of the tax cut.

