OU's Orlando Brown Named Big 12 Offen...

OU's Orlando Brown Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman Of The Year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

OU's Orlando Brown Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman Of The Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com One day after being named to the AP's All-Big 12 First Team, OU offensive tackle Orlando Brown was named the conference's offensive lineman of the year on Wednesday. Brown, a six-foot-eight, 280 pound sophomore, is widely considered one of the better left tackles in the country and has started each of the past two seasons for the Sooners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec 13 gasp 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
News Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Hmmm 2
News Reader comments (Dec '08) Nov '16 Marshall Dillon 3
Restore the Village Barn. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Old bitties 2
See all Jay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jay Forum Now

Jay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Jay, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,431,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC