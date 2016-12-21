OU's Orlando Brown Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman Of The Year
OU's Orlando Brown Named Big 12 Offensive Lineman Of The Year - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com One day after being named to the AP's All-Big 12 First Team, OU offensive tackle Orlando Brown was named the conference's offensive lineman of the year on Wednesday. Brown, a six-foot-eight, 280 pound sophomore, is widely considered one of the better left tackles in the country and has started each of the past two seasons for the Sooners.
