Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion-related signs in restrooms
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion-related signs in restrooms.
Terry Cline, left, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, and Martha A. Burger, right, president of the Oklahoma State Board of Health, put their heads together during a Board of Health meeting in Oklahoma City. [AP Photo] Coming in 2018, residents will start to see a new sign - one that attempts to persuade women not to get abortions.
#1 Tuesday Dec 13
I've always been amazed by the creativity produced within the state of Oklahoma. It's official: you are now crazier than California and surpassed their earthquake ratio with a little help from your "friends."
Oklahoma is known for their disasters and their lawmakers are among them.
Claiming you have the best child care available is laughable while there are crews out and about terrorizing people to "help" the little children all the while wailing about the failing education system. If you had ever wanted to help an unfortunate child that was born unwanted there you would have done it by now. The DHS is sued because of claims of ineptness, children thrown into foster homes and abused again and again. However, when someone adopts a foreign child all the media focus is on them.
This isn't about women's rights, children, or anything else other than attracting attention to the state in a way that seems pleasing to a few who are delusional and hope others would want to move there and share in the scream.
Just how many abortions are performed within the state yearly? How many abortion clinics are we talking about? One, maybe two or perhaps three? Are there really long lines of pregnant women standing in front of these places?
