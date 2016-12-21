There are on the NewsOK.com story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion-related signs in restrooms. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Terry Cline, left, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health, and Martha A. Burger, right, president of the Oklahoma State Board of Health, put their heads together during a Board of Health meeting in Oklahoma City. [AP Photo] Coming in 2018, residents will start to see a new sign - one that attempts to persuade women not to get abortions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.