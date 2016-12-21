Lyric Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' r...

Lyric Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol' raising money for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Friday Dec 2

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will once again raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during its run of "A Christmas Carol," presented by Devon Energy, through Dec. 24 at its Plaza District theater, 1727 NW 16. Funds will be raised through the collection of cash donations at the end of each performance, according to a news release. "Since 2011, Lyric has raised $98,739 to fight hunger, which has provided 493,695 meals for children, families and seniors with inconsistent access to food," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, in the release.

