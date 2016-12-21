Jackpot rigging scandal grows in scope as trials near

A prosecutor says two brothers accused of conspiring to fix lottery games in five states had rigged another drawing for which they claimed a jackpot and planted software on additional computers that would have enabled them to fix more games if they hadn't been caught. Trials are scheduled in Iowa early next year for Eddie Tipton, a former lottery computer technology official, and his brother Tommy Tipton, a former deputy sheriff and justice of the peace in Texas.

