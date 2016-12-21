Jackpot rigging scandal grows in scop...

Jackpot rigging scandal grows in scope as trials near

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A prosecutor says two brothers accused of conspiring to fix lottery games in five states had rigged another drawing for which they claimed a jackpot and planted software on additional computers that would have enabled them to fix more games if they hadn't been caught. Trials are scheduled in Iowa early next year for Eddie Tipton, a former lottery computer technology official, and his brother Tommy Tipton, a former deputy sheriff and justice of the peace in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec 13 gasp 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
News Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Hmmm 2
News Reader comments (Dec '08) Nov '16 Marshall Dillon 3
Restore the Village Barn. (Apr '16) Oct '16 Old bitties 2
See all Jay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jay Forum Now

Jay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Jay, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC