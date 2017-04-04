TxDOT puts multiple projects including widening US 69 on priority list
Yates died in a crash where his vehicle was hit while he was attempting to turn into Abens driveway. It is a wreck that still haunts Abens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jr.
|Apr 18
|Keller
|1
|Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|concern citizen
|67
|First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms possi...
|Mar '17
|norma adams
|1
|Rebekah Taylor
|Jan '17
|King
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
|Trying to fine Amy Polanco
|Nov '16
|Missmarple123
|1
|would you like to see jasper twin cinema remode... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|CA Williams
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC