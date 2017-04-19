Months after double transplant, Jaspe...

Months after double transplant, Jasper deputy back on the job

Apr 19, 2017 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Just months after a Christmas miracle, Glenn Blank is back at the Jasper County Sheriff Office and enjoying the work. While many might find desk duty to be boring, Blank is just excited for the chance to be back at work.

