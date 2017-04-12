Jasper PD: Man molested two women over a long period when they were children
During an investigation into a possible child molestation case, detectives with the Jasper Police Department learned that the suspect in the case had sexually assaulted a woman and her sister when they were children. James Keith Broom, 58, of Jasper, was booked into the Jasper County Jail earlier this month on two felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charges.
