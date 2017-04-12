Jasper PD: Man molested two women ove...

Jasper PD: Man molested two women over a long period when they were children

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 12, 2017 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

During an investigation into a possible child molestation case, detectives with the Jasper Police Department learned that the suspect in the case had sexually assaulted a woman and her sister when they were children. James Keith Broom, 58, of Jasper, was booked into the Jasper County Jail earlier this month on two felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shelbyville school employee bragging to kids ab... 5 hr concerned parent 4
hemphill (Aug '11) Wed concerned parent 3
Kirbyville principal Reeves May 26 iamthewalrus 2
Donna Mays Miller (Mar '16) May 23 Truth speaker 4
Jasper ISD has gone to the dogs May 22 Truth speaker 1
Jr. Apr '17 Keller 1
Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07) Mar '17 concern citizen 67
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Jasper, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC