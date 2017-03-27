Stock show's Xtreme Bull Riding lives...

Stock show's Xtreme Bull Riding lives up to its name

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: TheMonitor.com

Professional bull rider Braden Richardson, of Jasper, Texas, moves to remove his hand from the ropes as he competed in the PRCA Xtreme Bullriding at the 78th annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock show March 15, 2017 in Mercedes. photo by Joel [email protected] Rodney "Shotgun" Gaston keeps his eye on the bull from the safety of a barrel as riders compete in the PRCA Xtreme Bullriding at the 78th annual Rio Grande Valley Livestock show March 15, 2017 in Mercedes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07) Mar 20 concern citizen 67
News First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms possi... Mar 10 norma adams 1
Rebekah Taylor Jan '17 King 1
News Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14) Dec '16 red dawn 12
Trying to fine Amy Polanco Nov '16 Missmarple123 1
would you like to see jasper twin cinema remode... Nov '16 CA Williams 4
Zavalla Polcie Chief Nov '16 War Bonnet 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Jasper, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC