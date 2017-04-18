NWS: 4 tornadoes hit southeast Texas Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles assessed the damage left behind from Wednesday's tornadic thunderstorms that rumbled through portions of Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties. They determined four EF-1 tornadoes hit that part of southeast Texas Wednesday afternoon.
