1 person killed, 2 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Jasper County
A 22-year-old Beaumont man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a passenger car and a pickup that occurred near the intersection of FM 2799 and FM 1747 in Jasper County Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
