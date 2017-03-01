Sabine County grand jury re-indicts man accused in baby death for capital murder
A 27-year-old Pineland man who was arrested back in December of 2014 in connection to the death of his girlfriend's 5-month-old daughter has been re-indicted on a capital murder charge, according to the Sabine County District Attorney's Office. Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton said Tuesday that Matthew Hudson's original charge was first-degree murder.
