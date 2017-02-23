Longest-serving African-American, wom...

Longest-serving African-American, woman discusses history serving in Legislature

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Daily Texan

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, the longest-serving African-American and the longest-serving woman in Texas legislative history, discussed her experience Wednesday in government during the Barbara Jordan National Forum at the LBJ School of Public Affairs. Thompson, a civil rights activist, said she felt trepidation after her election in 1973, because she would have been stopped for the color of her skin if seen walking around the Capitol building as an unelected citizen.

Jasper, TX

