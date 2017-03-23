Intoxicated manslaughter trial for man accused in fatal Sabine County wreck begins

The intoxication manslaughter trial for a Baytown man accused in the death of a man who was a passenger in his pickup when he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with the rear end of an 18-wheeler in September of 2014 started Monday. The trial for Johnnie Deshandrick Sampson, 32, is being held in Judge Charles Mitchell's judicial district courtroom in Sabine County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.