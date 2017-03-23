Intoxicated manslaughter trial for ma...

Intoxicated manslaughter trial for man accused in fatal Sabine County wreck begins

Monday Feb 27 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The intoxication manslaughter trial for a Baytown man accused in the death of a man who was a passenger in his pickup when he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with the rear end of an 18-wheeler in September of 2014 started Monday. The trial for Johnnie Deshandrick Sampson, 32, is being held in Judge Charles Mitchell's judicial district courtroom in Sabine County.

