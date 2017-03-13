Affidavit: Jasper man assaulted 2 women, broke window while holding 1-year-old son
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday in connection to allegations that he got drunk and assaulted two women at a home on County Road 254 and then broke a window while he was holding his 1-year-old son. Joseph "Jody" Dan Sandefer, of Jasper, was booked in to the Jasper County Jail on a second-degree endangering a child - placing in imminent danger charge and a Class A misdemeanor assaulting causing bodily injury charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Alert Weather: Severe thunderstorms possi...
|Mar 10
|norma adams
|1
|Rebekah Taylor
|Jan '17
|King
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
|Trying to fine Amy Polanco
|Nov '16
|Missmarple123
|1
|would you like to see jasper twin cinema remode...
|Nov '16
|CA Williams
|4
|Zavalla Polcie Chief
|Nov '16
|War Bonnet
|1
|Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Outlawking
|66
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC