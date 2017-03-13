Affidavit: Jasper man assaulted 2 women, broke window while holding 1-year-old son

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday in connection to allegations that he got drunk and assaulted two women at a home on County Road 254 and then broke a window while he was holding his 1-year-old son. Joseph "Jody" Dan Sandefer, of Jasper, was booked in to the Jasper County Jail on a second-degree endangering a child - placing in imminent danger charge and a Class A misdemeanor assaulting causing bodily injury charge.

