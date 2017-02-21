A First Alert weather day in place fo...

A First Alert weather day in place for Valentine's Day

Monday Feb 13

With heavy rain and possible severe weather targeting East Texas on Valentine's Day, we have declared Tuesday a First Alert weather day for all of East Texas. A Pacific storm system will provide us with a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Valentine's Day.

