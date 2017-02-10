Police in Jasper arrest four, seize gun, cash and drugs

Officers with the Jasper Police Department and several other agencies arrested four men and seized cash and drugs after serving two narcotics warrants early Wednesday morning. During the early morning hours of January 18, 2017 The Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, agents from the Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division and Drug Enforcement Agency along with the Jasper Police Department SWAT Team executed two Narcotic search warrants at the Econo-Lodge Motel located at 612 W. Gibson as well as at a residence located at 1212 Fletcher St in the City limits of Jasper, TX.

