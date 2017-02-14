Jasper Police Department: 19-year-old man kidnapped ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on an outstanding kidnapping warrant on Monday in connection to allegations that he abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to drive around the town before she managed to escape. The alleged victim told police that during her ordeal, Jasper resident Deandre Dionte Phifer threatened to kill her numerous times, according to police.

