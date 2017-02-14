Jasper Police Department: 19-year-old...

Jasper Police Department: 19-year-old man kidnapped ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on an outstanding kidnapping warrant on Monday in connection to allegations that he abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to drive around the town before she managed to escape. The alleged victim told police that during her ordeal, Jasper resident Deandre Dionte Phifer threatened to kill her numerous times, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 45 min TXPhartz 1,113
Rebekah Taylor Jan '17 King 1
News Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14) Dec '16 red dawn 12
Trying to fine Amy Polanco Nov '16 Missmarple123 1
would you like to see jasper twin cinema remode... Nov '16 CA Williams 4
Zavalla Polcie Chief Nov '16 War Bonnet 1
Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07) Oct '16 Outlawking 66
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Jasper, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,137 • Total comments across all topics: 278,908,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC