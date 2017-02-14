Jasper Police Department: 19-year-old man kidnapped ex-girlfriend at gunpoint
Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on an outstanding kidnapping warrant on Monday in connection to allegations that he abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to drive around the town before she managed to escape. The alleged victim told police that during her ordeal, Jasper resident Deandre Dionte Phifer threatened to kill her numerous times, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|45 min
|TXPhartz
|1,113
|Rebekah Taylor
|Jan '17
|King
|1
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|red dawn
|12
|Trying to fine Amy Polanco
|Nov '16
|Missmarple123
|1
|would you like to see jasper twin cinema remode...
|Nov '16
|CA Williams
|4
|Zavalla Polcie Chief
|Nov '16
|War Bonnet
|1
|Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Outlawking
|66
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC