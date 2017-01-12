Authorities warn of deadly batch of K2 circulating Southeast Texas
A deadly batch of synthetic marijuana circulating around the counties of Jasper and Newton has killed three people and sent many others to the hospital, according to officials with the US Attorney's Office. "It's killing them now! Now! In a matter of minutes they walk out in the middle of the road and crash.
Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
