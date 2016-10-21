Newton man gets 8 years in prison for infant's death
A Newton man convicted this week of fatally injuring his girlfriend's infant son was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison, according to the Jasper County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did hate and racial intolerance murder Alfred W... (Feb '14)
|Dec 8
|red dawn
|12
|Trying to fine Amy Polanco
|Nov '16
|Missmarple123
|1
|would you like to see jasper twin cinema remode...
|Nov '16
|CA Williams
|4
|Zavalla Polcie Chief
|Nov '16
|War Bonnet
|1
|Is the Sabine County Sherrif's Department Crooked (Oct '07)
|Oct '16
|Outlawking
|66
|Worker needed
|Oct '16
|LLSnook
|2
|Sean Russell (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|YOURKARMA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC