Newton man gets 8 years in prison for...

Newton man gets 8 years in prison for infant's death

Oct 21, 2016

A Newton man convicted this week of fatally injuring his girlfriend's infant son was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison, according to the Jasper County District Attorney's Office.

