No injuries after fugitive fires weapon during standoff in Jasper, Ind.

A six-hour standoff with a Vanderburgh County fugitive ended peacefully Thursday evening even though the suspect fired his weapon. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, around 4:50 p.m. on June 1 U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a felony warrant on 33-year-old Armando Gutierrez of Evansville, who was wanted in Vanderburgh County for domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.