Indiana events set for a League of Their Owna anniversary

A celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the movie "A League of Their Own" is planned in a southern Indiana community where one of its best-known scenes was filmed. Events are planned June 15-17 in Huntingburg, including a big-screen showing of the movie starring Tom Hanks and Madonna, and a documentary about the filming of the story about a women's baseball league during World War II.

