Indiana events set for a League of Th...

Indiana events set for a League of Their Owna anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the movie "A League of Their Own" is planned in a southern Indiana community where one of its best-known scenes was filmed. Events are planned June 15-17 in Huntingburg, including a big-screen showing of the movie starring Tom Hanks and Madonna, and a documentary about the filming of the story about a women's baseball league during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How i receive my loan today May 29 laura Wayne 1
ISO Sugarbaby (Nov '16) May 28 Daddy 8
Suboxone May 24 Njb4281 1
Dean schnarr Apr '17 Tim 1
News Dunkin' Donuts set to open several Evansville l... Apr '17 Hmmm 3
Tia Frisby Apr '17 AnnoyedWithImmatu... 6
Jasper inn-house hooka Apr '17 Sju 2
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Jasper, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC