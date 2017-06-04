Indiana events set for a League of Their Owna anniversary
A celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the movie "A League of Their Own" is planned in a southern Indiana community where one of its best-known scenes was filmed. Events are planned June 15-17 in Huntingburg, including a big-screen showing of the movie starring Tom Hanks and Madonna, and a documentary about the filming of the story about a women's baseball league during World War II.
