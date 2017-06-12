Fire Damages Great Wall Restaurant In...

Fire Damages Great Wall Restaurant In Jasper

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

A fire interrupted those having lunch at the Great Wall restaurant in Jasper after smoke filled the dining room Sunday afternoon. Everyone was evacuated out of the restaurant at 272 Brucke Strasse before firefighters arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daddy looking Sat Sugar daddy 1
Favors for tips ladies only! Sat Ready anytime 3
Name the local drug dealers (Sep '16) Jun 16 Partyfoul 9
urgent loan offer Jun 16 BARCLAYS 1
ISO Sugarbaby (Nov '16) May 28 Daddy 8
Suboxone May 24 Njb4281 1
Dean schnarr Apr '17 Tim 1
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Jasper, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC