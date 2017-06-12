Fire Damages Great Wall Restaurant In Jasper
A fire interrupted those having lunch at the Great Wall restaurant in Jasper after smoke filled the dining room Sunday afternoon. Everyone was evacuated out of the restaurant at 272 Brucke Strasse before firefighters arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
