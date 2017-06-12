Coroner: Autopsy results for standoff suspect inconclusive
An autopsy, for the man involved in a six-hour standoff on Thursday, has been completed, but the Dubois County Coroner told us the results are inconclusive pending toxicology and microscopic exam. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Gutierrez was booked around 2:00 a.m. Friday after a six-hour standoff in Jasper.
