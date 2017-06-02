9 inches of rain, but Indiana county denied flood damage relief
Nine inches of rain and hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage are plaguing Dubois County after flash flooding hit in May. But the only number that matters in Jasper on Friday afternoon: two. That's how many damaged homes leave the county short of qualifying for Small Business Administration loans for flooding damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How I got my loan
|Mon
|Mrs cenitti
|1
|Indiana student graduates with perfect attendance (Jun '08)
|Jun 9
|OreoOdie
|9
|ISO Sugarbaby (Nov '16)
|May 28
|Daddy
|8
|Suboxone
|May 24
|Njb4281
|1
|Dean schnarr
|Apr '17
|Tim
|1
|Dunkin' Donuts set to open several Evansville l...
|Apr '17
|Hmmm
|3
|Tia Frisby
|Apr '17
|AnnoyedWithImmatu...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC