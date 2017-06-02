9 inches of rain, but Indiana county ...

9 inches of rain, but Indiana county denied flood damage relief

Friday Jun 2

Nine inches of rain and hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage are plaguing Dubois County after flash flooding hit in May. But the only number that matters in Jasper on Friday afternoon: two. That's how many damaged homes leave the county short of qualifying for Small Business Administration loans for flooding damage.

