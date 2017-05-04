Officers To Assist With Traffic Flow In Construction Zone On US 231

Troopers with the Indiana State Police and deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff's Department have begun assisting with traffic flow during peak hours on US 231 between Jasper and Huntingburg. Construction on a bridge along US 231 between Jasper and Huntingburg, just north of WITZ Road, has required that lanes be restricted to one lane, utilizing a stop light to allow traffic to flow.

