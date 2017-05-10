Kimball Electronics Receives Award From Siemens Healthineers

Kimball Electronics , a leading global contract electronic manufacturing services company that specializes in durable electronics for the medical, automotive, industrial, and public safety end markets has been recognized with the 2017 Supplier Award for Competitiveness and Collaboration from Siemens Healthineers. The awards ceremony was held recently at the supplier conference in Erlangen, Germany where the top 75 suppliers of Siemens Healthineers worldwide were invited to attend.

