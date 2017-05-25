Jasper Man Charged with Sexual Battery, Rape

Authorities say Martin Garcia-Dixon, 21, of Jasper, IN was involved in the offenses where the victim was over the age of 14, but less than the age of 18. Garcia-Dixon was arrested for two counts of Level 3 felony count of rape, one count Level 6 felony Criminal Confinement, Level 6 felony Sexual Battery, and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

