Jasper Man Charged with Sexual Battery, Rape

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WEHT

Authorities say Martin Garcia-Dixon, 21, of Jasper, IN was involved in the offenses where the victim was over the age of 14, but less than the age of 18. Garcia-Dixon was arrested for two counts of Level 3 felony count of rape, one count Level 6 felony Criminal Confinement, Level 6 felony Sexual Battery, and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

