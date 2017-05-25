Jasper Man Charged with Sexual Battery, Rape
Authorities say Martin Garcia-Dixon, 21, of Jasper, IN was involved in the offenses where the victim was over the age of 14, but less than the age of 18. Garcia-Dixon was arrested for two counts of Level 3 felony count of rape, one count Level 6 felony Criminal Confinement, Level 6 felony Sexual Battery, and a misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO Sugarbaby (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Well
|7
|Suboxone
|Wed
|Njb4281
|1
|Dean schnarr
|Apr 28
|Tim
|1
|Dunkin' Donuts set to open several Evansville l...
|Apr 28
|Hmmm
|3
|Tia Frisby
|Apr '17
|AnnoyedWithImmatu...
|6
|Jasper inn-house hooka
|Apr '17
|Sju
|2
|Nancy (don't know last name) (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|Melissa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC