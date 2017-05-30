ISP: Woman Killed in Morning Crash Between Jasper and Ferdinand
An early morning crash on Thursday between Jasper and Ferdinand took a Spencer County woman's life and left her husband in critical condition. Indiana State Police said a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Raven Waninger was struck head-on on State Road 162.
