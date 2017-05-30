ISP: Woman Killed in Morning Crash Be...

ISP: Woman Killed in Morning Crash Between Jasper and Ferdinand

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WEHT

An early morning crash on Thursday between Jasper and Ferdinand took a Spencer County woman's life and left her husband in critical condition. Indiana State Police said a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Raven Waninger was struck head-on on State Road 162.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How i receive my loan today May 29 laura Wayne 1
ISO Sugarbaby (Nov '16) May 28 Daddy 8
Suboxone May 24 Njb4281 1
Dean schnarr Apr '17 Tim 1
News Dunkin' Donuts set to open several Evansville l... Apr '17 Hmmm 3
Tia Frisby Apr '17 AnnoyedWithImmatu... 6
Jasper inn-house hooka Apr '17 Sju 2
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Jasper, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC