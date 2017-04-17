Employee fired for misconduct due comp benefits
An employee who injured his back at work is entitled to workers compensation temporary total disability benefits even though he was fired for misconduct, an Indiana appeals court ruled. Douglas Waid was employed as a production associate for Jasper, Indiana-based Masterbrand Cabinets Inc. in June 2014 when he slipped and injured his lower back.
