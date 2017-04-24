There are on the WFIE-TV Evansville story from Wednesday Apr 26, titled Dunkin' Donuts set to open several Evansville locations. In it, WFIE-TV Evansville reports that:

Dunkin' Donuts has announced the signing of a multi-unit store development agreement with existing franchise group Maruti Donuts, Inc. to develop six Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in Evansville, Indiana including one multi-brand location with Baskin-Robbins. Maruti Donuts, Inc. is led by Taru Patel, who has more than 20 years of experience as a Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins franchisee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.