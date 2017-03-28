Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame raising...

Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame raising money for expansion

The planned $180,000 project for the hall on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus would add about 1,300 square feet of space. Hall of Fame director Ray Howard tells The Herald in Jasper he's had to turn down some baseball memorabilia because the hall has run out of display space.

