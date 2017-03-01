Former Simpsonville Police officer se...

Former Simpsonville Police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth. When two strangers knocked on Crystal Coddington's door Wednesday night, she said they left a bad taste in her mouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Latinas looking 17 hr Paul Bunion 1
2,000 nurses to be hired. Mar 1 Patrick 1
Tia Frisby Feb 26 CaptainSaveAHoe 2
Jeffrey Lawless "Theif" (Jul '15) Feb 17 Jeffery Lawless 7
Perkins Logistics and specialized transportatio... (Dec '10) Feb 14 Andy Card 53
st.Charles Health Campus (Mar '14) Feb 14 D Eby 2
Name the local drug dealers (Sep '16) Feb 14 Tim Wher 8
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Jasper, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC