Wednesday Night Crash Sends Huntingburg Mother And Baby To Hospital

At 8:55 p.m., 15-year-old Beronica Dubon of Huntingburg was traveling southbound on Meridian Road, just north of State Road 162. Investigators believe Dubon failed to yield at the intersection of Meridian and SR162, and pulled her 2002 Dodge Stratus into the path of a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 28-year-old Morgan Schnarr of Jasper.

