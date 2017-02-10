Two People Injured In Dubois Co. Accident

The Dubois County Sheriff's Department says two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on accident on Portersville Road in Portersville. 72-year-old Gene Mehne of Jasper was westbound when his pick-up truck went left of center on a curve and struck an oncoming SUV driven by Cheryl Stemle of Jasper.

