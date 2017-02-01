Sarah Ann Jump Awarded duCille Scholarship to NSC
The Board of Directors of the Northern Short Course in Photojournalism is pleased to announce Sarah Ann Jump is the recipient of the 2017 Michel du Cille Memorial Scholarship . Jump, a 2015 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology's photojournalism program, is currently a staff photographer at The Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana.
