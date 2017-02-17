Nellie Sturdivant
Nellie Marie Sturdivant, 81, of Wolcottville died Tuesday, April 20, 2010, at her home in Wolcottville with her family by her side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeffrey Lawless "Theif" (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Jeffery Lawless
|7
|Perkins Logistics and specialized transportatio... (Dec '10)
|Feb 14
|Andy Card
|53
|st.Charles Health Campus (Mar '14)
|Feb 14
|D Eby
|2
|Name the local drug dealers
|Feb 14
|Tim Wher
|8
|Dr flanagan in jasper for breast implants
|Feb 14
|Coffee House Lady...
|5
|Tia Frisby
|Feb 6
|YungSling
|1
|What Happened to Dr. Love (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|Inbred German Turds
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC